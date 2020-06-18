All apartments in Fortuna Foothills
Find more places like 11462 E 39 PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fortuna Foothills, AZ
/
11462 E 39 PL
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

11462 E 39 PL

11462 East 39th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fortuna Foothills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

11462 East 39th Lane, Fortuna Foothills, AZ 85367
Yuma East

Amenities

parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
55+ 2 bed 2 ba+den in the desirable Yuma East. $35.00 yearly fee, with option of joining the clubhouse for $150 Year. Plenty of storage and RV parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11462 E 39 PL have any available units?
11462 E 39 PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fortuna Foothills, AZ.
Is 11462 E 39 PL currently offering any rent specials?
11462 E 39 PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11462 E 39 PL pet-friendly?
No, 11462 E 39 PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fortuna Foothills.
Does 11462 E 39 PL offer parking?
Yes, 11462 E 39 PL does offer parking.
Does 11462 E 39 PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11462 E 39 PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11462 E 39 PL have a pool?
No, 11462 E 39 PL does not have a pool.
Does 11462 E 39 PL have accessible units?
No, 11462 E 39 PL does not have accessible units.
Does 11462 E 39 PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 11462 E 39 PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11462 E 39 PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 11462 E 39 PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fortuna Foothills 3 BedroomsFortuna Foothills Apartments with Parking
Fortuna Foothills Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Yuma, AZ
Somerton, AZ