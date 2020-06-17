All apartments in Fortuna Foothills
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

11338 E 25 ST

11338 East 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11338 East 25th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ 85367
Mountain View

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great home in Mountain View. Close to dining, shopping and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11338 E 25 ST have any available units?
11338 E 25 ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fortuna Foothills, AZ.
Is 11338 E 25 ST currently offering any rent specials?
11338 E 25 ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11338 E 25 ST pet-friendly?
No, 11338 E 25 ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fortuna Foothills.
Does 11338 E 25 ST offer parking?
No, 11338 E 25 ST does not offer parking.
Does 11338 E 25 ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11338 E 25 ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11338 E 25 ST have a pool?
No, 11338 E 25 ST does not have a pool.
Does 11338 E 25 ST have accessible units?
No, 11338 E 25 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11338 E 25 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11338 E 25 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11338 E 25 ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 11338 E 25 ST does not have units with air conditioning.
