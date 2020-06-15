All apartments in Fort Mohave
5718 Pasadena Ave

5718 S Pasadena Rd · (928) 542-6625
Location

5718 S Pasadena Rd, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5718 Pasadena Ave · Avail. Oct 1

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
5718 Pasadena Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City. Close to Avi Resort and Casino, Colorado River, Laughlin, Lake Mohave, and Oatman.

RV Parking. No Garage Access. All utilities provided, Basic Cable upon request. Utility Cap (Electric/Gas/Water) $150.

$1275 Monthly Rent
$1275 Security Deposit
$150 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee
$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

NON SMOKING

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4449156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Pasadena Ave have any available units?
5718 Pasadena Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5718 Pasadena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Pasadena Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Pasadena Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5718 Pasadena Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5718 Pasadena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5718 Pasadena Ave does offer parking.
Does 5718 Pasadena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Pasadena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Pasadena Ave have a pool?
No, 5718 Pasadena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Pasadena Ave have accessible units?
No, 5718 Pasadena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Pasadena Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Pasadena Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 Pasadena Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 Pasadena Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
