pet friendly parking bbq/grill

5718 Pasadena Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City. Close to Avi Resort and Casino, Colorado River, Laughlin, Lake Mohave, and Oatman.



RV Parking. No Garage Access. All utilities provided, Basic Cable upon request. Utility Cap (Electric/Gas/Water) $150.



$1275 Monthly Rent

$1275 Security Deposit

$150 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee



NON SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4449156)