Home
/
Fort Mohave, AZ
/
1952 Pyramid Lake Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1952 Pyramid Lake Drive
1952 E Pyramid Lake Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
1952 E Pyramid Lake Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Homes only area with Community pool. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Fully fenced with block wall and RV parking. 2 master suites.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have any available units?
1952 Pyramid Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Mohave, AZ
.
What amenities does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have?
Some of 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1952 Pyramid Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive has units with air conditioning.
