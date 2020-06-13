All apartments in Fort Mohave
Find more places like 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Mohave, AZ
/
1952 Pyramid Lake Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

1952 Pyramid Lake Drive

1952 E Pyramid Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mohave
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1952 E Pyramid Lake Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Homes only area with Community pool. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Fully fenced with block wall and RV parking. 2 master suites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have any available units?
1952 Pyramid Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mohave, AZ.
What amenities does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have?
Some of 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1952 Pyramid Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1952 Pyramid Lake Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fort Mohave 2 BedroomsFort Mohave Apartments with Garage
Fort Mohave Cheap PlacesFort Mohave Furnished Apartments
Fort Mohave Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Lake Havasu City, AZBoulder City, NV
Kingman, AZDesert Hills, AZ