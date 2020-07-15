Rent Calculator
1952 E Fairway Drive
1952 E Fairway Drive
1952 E Fairway Dr

Location
1952 E Fairway Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1952 E Fairway Drive have any available units?
1952 E Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Mohave, AZ
.
Is 1952 E Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1952 E Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 E Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1952 E Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Mohave
.
Does 1952 E Fairway Drive offer parking?
No, 1952 E Fairway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1952 E Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 E Fairway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 E Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 1952 E Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1952 E Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1952 E Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 E Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1952 E Fairway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1952 E Fairway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1952 E Fairway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
