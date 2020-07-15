151 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Flowing Wells, AZ
The recipient of the 2007 All-America City Award, which is given to communities who have successfully tacked community-wide challenges and achieved uncommon results.
Flowing Wells is an up-and-coming suburban community, located in northern Tucson, AZ. The area is well-known for its dedication to addressing community-wide issues, as well as the development of local parks, and community and health centers. New housing projects and business corridors are why Flowing Wells is considered up-and-coming, as well as these successes have led to the community receiving the country's oldest recognition award, the All-America Award. See more
Finding an apartment in Flowing Wells that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.