Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

136 Apartments for rent in Flowing Wells, AZ with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Flowing Wells means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before s...

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa Carina Townhomes
4908 N Via Carina
4908 North via Carina, Flowing Wells, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1228 sqft
Great Location by shopping and a Huge Park!If you like walking or bike riding, Rillito River Path is close also! Updated big kitchen with newer white appliances, Large living area, with one bedroom and bath downstairs, two bedrooms and a bath are
Results within 1 mile of Flowing Wells
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Flowing Wells
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$615
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$615
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
1 of 56

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$655
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Flowing Wells
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
8 Units Available
Continental Ranch
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Keeling
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$610
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
1 of 32

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
29 Units Available
Dunbar Springs
Sahara Apartments
919 North Stone Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$800
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
983 sqft
You will soon be able to enjoy our newly renovated community - including upgraded apartments with stainless steel appliances, stylish interior and exterior paint, and remodeled common areas.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
13 Units Available
Heritage Hills
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$924
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
2 Units Available
Amphi
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
1 of 42

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
12 Units Available
Campus Farm
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Continental Ranch
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,006
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
11 Units Available
Campbell - Grant
Sierra Pointe Apartments
2350 E Water St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
928 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes are spacious and feature fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, walk-in closets and modern fixtures. Community has a pool, picnic area and fitness center.
1 of 79

1 of 79

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates East
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$918
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
1 of 56

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Menlo Park
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$806
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
800 sqft
Minutes from downtown Tucson, featuring a resort-style pool, a volleyball court, and nearby hiking trails. The pet-friendly apartments boast upgraded interiors and optional extra storage.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$705
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1045 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 63

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
9 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
1 of 67

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
1 of 59

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
12 Units Available
Campus Farm
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$549
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1062 sqft
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
5 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
5 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$680
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
El Presidio
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
1 of 71

1 of 71

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
22 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1082 sqft
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
City Guide for Flowing Wells, AZ

The recipient of the 2007 All-America City Award, which is given to communities who have successfully tacked community-wide challenges and achieved uncommon results.

Flowing Wells is an up-and-coming suburban community, located in northern Tucson, AZ. The area is well-known for its dedication to addressing community-wide issues, as well as the development of local parks, and community and health centers. New housing projects and business corridors are why Flowing Wells is considered up-and-coming, as well as these successes have led to the community receiving the country's oldest recognition award, the All-America Award. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Flowing Wells, AZ

Finding apartments with a pool in Flowing Wells means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Flowing Wells could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

