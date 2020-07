Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill hot tub dog park yoga

Your Home: Florence Park Apartments in Florence, AZ offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances and is pet friendly. Our community features a playground, refreshing outdoor pool and hot tub, and a fitness center. Your Community: Florence Park has recently completed a number of renovations & upgrades to its community! Your City: Florence Park is close to Highways 287 and 79 and is just minutes from the Florence Community Library, Gila River and Heritage Park. Florence Park is located in the Florence Park School District with Florence Elementary, Florence Middle School and Florence High School.