All apartments in Florence
Find more places like 6099 w Yorktown.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florence, AZ
/
6099 w Yorktown
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:26 AM

6099 w Yorktown

6099 West Yorktown May · (480) 987-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Florence
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6099 West Yorktown May, Florence, AZ 85132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Large 6Bd/4Ba, Vaulted ceilings, dramatic staircase, Clean plush carpet, large 20'' tile in kitch+baths, soft earth tones +designers accents. Large master suite on 1st floor, bay windows, walk-in closet, w/built in organization system. Large master bath features dual marble sinks, stand alone shower, oversized garden tub w/mobile body wash. Full guest bed+bath downstairs. 4 more large beds upstais and 2 more full baths. Large 3 car garage for storage and workspace. Lots of grass in back to play on. Water Park, lap & diving pool, playgrounds, ball courts & fields, 60 acre park, outdr amphitheater, catch & release lake, 18 golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6099 w Yorktown have any available units?
6099 w Yorktown has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6099 w Yorktown have?
Some of 6099 w Yorktown's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6099 w Yorktown currently offering any rent specials?
6099 w Yorktown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6099 w Yorktown pet-friendly?
No, 6099 w Yorktown is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 6099 w Yorktown offer parking?
Yes, 6099 w Yorktown offers parking.
Does 6099 w Yorktown have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6099 w Yorktown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6099 w Yorktown have a pool?
Yes, 6099 w Yorktown has a pool.
Does 6099 w Yorktown have accessible units?
No, 6099 w Yorktown does not have accessible units.
Does 6099 w Yorktown have units with dishwashers?
No, 6099 w Yorktown does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6099 w Yorktown have units with air conditioning?
No, 6099 w Yorktown does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6099 w Yorktown?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Florence 2 BedroomsFlorence Apartments with Parking
Florence Apartments with PoolsFlorence Dog Friendly Apartments
Florence Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZFlowing Wells, AZParadise Valley, AZGold Canyon, AZSaddlebrooke, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity