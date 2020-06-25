6099 w Yorktown

Amenities
Large 6Bd/4Ba, Vaulted ceilings, dramatic staircase, Clean plush carpet, large 20'' tile in kitch+baths, soft earth tones +designers accents. Large master suite on 1st floor, bay windows, walk-in closet, w/built in organization system. Large master bath features dual marble sinks, stand alone shower, oversized garden tub w/mobile body wash. Full guest bed+bath downstairs. 4 more large beds upstais and 2 more full baths. Large 3 car garage for storage and workspace. Lots of grass in back to play on. Water Park, lap & diving pool, playgrounds, ball courts & fields, 60 acre park, outdr amphitheater, catch & release lake, 18 golf course.