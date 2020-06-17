All apartments in Florence
Find more places like 3759 N Astoria Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florence, AZ
/
3759 N Astoria Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:55 AM

3759 N Astoria Dr

3759 N Astoria Dr · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Florence
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3759 N Astoria Dr, Florence, AZ 85132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1759 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Located Near Hunt Hwy and Merrill Ranch Pkwy - NEW BUILD! NEVER LIVED IN! Many new features and open floorplan is sure to please. Hurry it will not last! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3759 N Astoria Dr have any available units?
3759 N Astoria Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3759 N Astoria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3759 N Astoria Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3759 N Astoria Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3759 N Astoria Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 3759 N Astoria Dr offer parking?
No, 3759 N Astoria Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3759 N Astoria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3759 N Astoria Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3759 N Astoria Dr have a pool?
No, 3759 N Astoria Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3759 N Astoria Dr have accessible units?
No, 3759 N Astoria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3759 N Astoria Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3759 N Astoria Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3759 N Astoria Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3759 N Astoria Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3759 N Astoria Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Florence Park
401 E Stewart St
Florence, AZ 85132

Similar Pages

Florence 3 BedroomsFlorence Apartments with Pool
Florence Apartments with Washer-DryerFlorence Dog Friendly Apartments
Florence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Apache Junction, AZParadise Valley, AZGold Canyon, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity