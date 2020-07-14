Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Florence
Find more places like 270 E RUGGLES Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Florence, AZ
/
270 E RUGGLES Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
270 E RUGGLES Street
270 East Ruggles Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Florence
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
270 East Ruggles Street, Florence, AZ 85132
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Vinyl flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, laminate counter tops, electric stove and refrigerator. No pets, no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 270 E RUGGLES Street have any available units?
270 E RUGGLES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Florence, AZ
.
What amenities does 270 E RUGGLES Street have?
Some of 270 E RUGGLES Street's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 270 E RUGGLES Street currently offering any rent specials?
270 E RUGGLES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 E RUGGLES Street pet-friendly?
No, 270 E RUGGLES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Florence
.
Does 270 E RUGGLES Street offer parking?
No, 270 E RUGGLES Street does not offer parking.
Does 270 E RUGGLES Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 E RUGGLES Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 E RUGGLES Street have a pool?
No, 270 E RUGGLES Street does not have a pool.
Does 270 E RUGGLES Street have accessible units?
No, 270 E RUGGLES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 270 E RUGGLES Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 E RUGGLES Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 E RUGGLES Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 E RUGGLES Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Florence 2 Bedrooms
Florence Apartments with Parking
Florence Apartments with Pools
Florence Dog Friendly Apartments
Florence Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZ
Catalina Foothills, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Oro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZ
Coolidge, AZ
Red Rock, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Flowing Wells, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Saddlebrooke, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
University of Arizona
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College