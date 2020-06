Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for a great location? Our community is just a few minutes walk to NAU, shopping, restaurants and many other services you may need - not to mention we are less than a block from the Mountain Link bus service that NAU students ride for free!



Over sized kitchen, open floorplan, balcony/patio, exterior storage and basic utilities billed directly no need to setup electricity and water.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.