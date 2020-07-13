Monument Ridge Apartments

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler,Terriers (Staffordshire), Any hybrid or mixed breed or one of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Yes, open parking for residents and guests.
Storage Details: storage units on patios or backyards