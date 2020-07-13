Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill parking 24hr maintenance business center conference room dog park guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Our distinctive 1 & 2 bedroom apartments have the exceptional details that make coming home a tranquil experience. Whether it is relaxing poolside while you enjoy today's gorgeous sunset or moving your workout outdoors for a refreshing run on our walking and biking trails…Monument Ridge Apartments is dedicated to making your living experience exceptional. Downtown Flagstaff, AZ is less than 10 minutes away and to add to desirability of our community, we are just minutes to a variety of shopping venues and exceptional dining options. Looking for a spacious and energy efficient apartment complete with a full-size washer/dryer in every unit, air conditioning, additional storage on our patios or balconies and of course, a place that welcomes pets, then you have found that place at Monument Ridge Apartments. Contact one of our representatives today to schedule your private tour and to learn how the Monument Ridge Apartments in Flagstaff, AZ can become your new home.