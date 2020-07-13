All apartments in Flagstaff
Monument Ridge Apartments
Monument Ridge Apartments

5205 E Cortland Blvd · (928) 487-4757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-In Special: 1 month FREE! Must apply before August 1st, 2020 for this offer to apply.
Location

5205 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Boulder Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 369 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 814 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monument Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
conference room
dog park
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Our distinctive 1 & 2 bedroom apartments have the exceptional details that make coming home a tranquil experience. Whether it is relaxing poolside while you enjoy today's gorgeous sunset or moving your workout outdoors for a refreshing run on our walking and biking trails…Monument Ridge Apartments is dedicated to making your living experience exceptional. Downtown Flagstaff, AZ is less than 10 minutes away and to add to desirability of our community, we are just minutes to a variety of shopping venues and exceptional dining options. Looking for a spacious and energy efficient apartment complete with a full-size washer/dryer in every unit, air conditioning, additional storage on our patios or balconies and of course, a place that welcomes pets, then you have found that place at Monument Ridge Apartments. Contact one of our representatives today to schedule your private tour and to learn how the Monument Ridge Apartments in Flagstaff, AZ can become your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler,Terriers (Staffordshire), Any hybrid or mixed breed or one of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Yes, open parking for residents and guests.
Storage Details: storage units on patios or backyards

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monument Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Monument Ridge Apartments has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Monument Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Monument Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monument Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Monument Ridge Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move-In Special: 1 month FREE! Must apply before August 1st, 2020 for this offer to apply.
Is Monument Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Monument Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Monument Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Monument Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Monument Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monument Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monument Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Monument Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Monument Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Monument Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Monument Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monument Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Monument Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Monument Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
