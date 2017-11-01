Amenities

We would like to welcome you to Country Club Terrace Apartments and to become one of our beloved community members. We have a renovated 1-Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment that's available Now! These have new vinyl flooring, kitchen and bathroom cabinets and counter tops, and light fixtures. All homes are ground level, so you will never have anybody living above or below you. Outdoor storage is also included with your apartment.



Our amenities include:

-24/7 RENOVATED Fitness Center

-Renovated Clubhouse (Available for private party reservations)

-Seasonal Pool and Spa

-CARES Team with Resident Events

-BBQ's and Picnic Areas

-Hiking Trail Access

-Bark Park Access for Furry Friends

-24/7 Laundry Facility

-Playgrounds

-Basketball Court Access



Country Club Terrace is in close proximity to Flagstaff Mall, Harkins Movie Theatre, Continental Country Club, and many popular restaurants. We are also near the I-40 entrance/exit and a bus stop. Contact the friendly office staff today to schedule a tour to view our beautifully landscaped community for yourself, and/or to receive more information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.