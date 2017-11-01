All apartments in Flagstaff
Country Club Terrace

5404 East Cortland Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1920235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5404 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Boulder Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
We would like to welcome you to Country Club Terrace Apartments and to become one of our beloved community members. We have a renovated 1-Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment that's available Now! These have new vinyl flooring, kitchen and bathroom cabinets and counter tops, and light fixtures. All homes are ground level, so you will never have anybody living above or below you. Outdoor storage is also included with your apartment.

Our amenities include:
-24/7 RENOVATED Fitness Center
-Renovated Clubhouse (Available for private party reservations)
-Seasonal Pool and Spa
-CARES Team with Resident Events
-BBQ's and Picnic Areas
-Hiking Trail Access
-Bark Park Access for Furry Friends
-24/7 Laundry Facility
-Playgrounds
-Basketball Court Access

Country Club Terrace is in close proximity to Flagstaff Mall, Harkins Movie Theatre, Continental Country Club, and many popular restaurants. We are also near the I-40 entrance/exit and a bus stop. Contact the friendly office staff today to schedule a tour to view our beautifully landscaped community for yourself, and/or to receive more information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Club Terrace have any available units?
Country Club Terrace has a unit available for $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Country Club Terrace have?
Some of Country Club Terrace's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Club Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Country Club Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Club Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Club Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Country Club Terrace offer parking?
No, Country Club Terrace does not offer parking.
Does Country Club Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Club Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Club Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Country Club Terrace has a pool.
Does Country Club Terrace have accessible units?
No, Country Club Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Country Club Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Country Club Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Country Club Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, Country Club Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
