Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Blk. Mtn. Lofts

1718 North Fort Valley Road · (928) 460-5092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1718 North Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blk. Mtn. Lofts.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: One months rent or Surety Bond- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $300-$500
restrictions: No Dangerous breeds
Cats
deposit: $300

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blk. Mtn. Lofts have any available units?
Blk. Mtn. Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flagstaff, AZ.
What amenities does Blk. Mtn. Lofts have?
Some of Blk. Mtn. Lofts's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blk. Mtn. Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Blk. Mtn. Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Blk. Mtn. Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Blk. Mtn. Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Blk. Mtn. Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Blk. Mtn. Lofts offers parking.
Does Blk. Mtn. Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Blk. Mtn. Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Blk. Mtn. Lofts have a pool?
No, Blk. Mtn. Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Blk. Mtn. Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Blk. Mtn. Lofts has accessible units.
Does Blk. Mtn. Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blk. Mtn. Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Blk. Mtn. Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Blk. Mtn. Lofts has units with air conditioning.
