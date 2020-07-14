Aspen Leaf

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $375 per pet
fee: $375 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds accepted i.e. Pit Bulls, German Shepherd, Dobermans, Rottweiler, Chow, and Akita. Max weight 50 pounds.