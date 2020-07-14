All apartments in Flagstaff
Flagstaff, AZ
Aspen Leaf
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Aspen Leaf

1515 S Yale St · (928) 298-8995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-4A · Avail. Aug 14

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 4-4A · Avail. Sep 5

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 5-1A · Avail. Aug 7

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Leaf.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Aspen Leaf Apartments in beautiful Flagstaff, AZ offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes conveniently located a short distance away from Northern Arizona University campus and in the middle of major shopping & dining. Popular hiking & camping destinations are a short drive away & I-17 & I-40 are minutes away. Our residents enjoy amenities such as the pool and spa, fire pit, fitness center, and BBQ grills.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $375 per pet
fee: $375 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds accepted i.e. Pit Bulls, German Shepherd, Dobermans, Rottweiler, Chow, and Akita. Max weight 50 pounds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Leaf have any available units?
Aspen Leaf has 19 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aspen Leaf have?
Some of Aspen Leaf's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Leaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Leaf pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Leaf is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Leaf offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Leaf offers parking.
Does Aspen Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aspen Leaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Leaf have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Leaf has a pool.
Does Aspen Leaf have accessible units?
No, Aspen Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does Aspen Leaf have units with dishwashers?
No, Aspen Leaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Aspen Leaf have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aspen Leaf has units with air conditioning.
