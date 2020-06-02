Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
602 S O'leary St
602 South O'leary Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
602 South O'leary Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
South Side
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Darling House Close To NAU - This is a home with newer updates including flooring and paint not far from NAU. Two bed, 1 bath home with small yard. Washer in kitchen, and dryer in rear yard shed.
(RLNE5829199)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 S O'leary St have any available units?
602 S O'leary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Flagstaff, AZ
.
Is 602 S O'leary St currently offering any rent specials?
602 S O'leary St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 S O'leary St pet-friendly?
No, 602 S O'leary St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Flagstaff
.
Does 602 S O'leary St offer parking?
No, 602 S O'leary St does not offer parking.
Does 602 S O'leary St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 S O'leary St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 S O'leary St have a pool?
No, 602 S O'leary St does not have a pool.
Does 602 S O'leary St have accessible units?
No, 602 S O'leary St does not have accessible units.
Does 602 S O'leary St have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 S O'leary St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 S O'leary St have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 S O'leary St does not have units with air conditioning.
