2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool hot tub internet access tennis court

2 Bed, 2 bath, FULLY FURNISHED condo in the Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. Each bedroom has a queen size bed. The master bedroom has access to a small private deck. A stacked washer/dryer is in the condo. There is a large, private deck off of the living room over looking Walnut Hills Drive.



All utilities and internet are included with rent. Country Club amenities including two pools (seasonal), two hot tubs, fitness center, tennis, pickleball and Bear Paw Activity center are also available to tenant.



Lease term is available as month to month or longer. Rental rate varies depending on lease term and season. Security deposit of up to $1500 may vary depending on lease term. Non refundable cleaning fee and admin fee.