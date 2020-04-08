All apartments in Flagstaff
Find more places like 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagstaff, AZ
/
2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64

2735 North Walnut Hills Drive · (928) 600-0385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flagstaff
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2735 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
2 Bed, 2 bath, FULLY FURNISHED condo in the Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. Each bedroom has a queen size bed. The master bedroom has access to a small private deck. A stacked washer/dryer is in the condo. There is a large, private deck off of the living room over looking Walnut Hills Drive.

All utilities and internet are included with rent. Country Club amenities including two pools (seasonal), two hot tubs, fitness center, tennis, pickleball and Bear Paw Activity center are also available to tenant.

Lease term is available as month to month or longer. Rental rate varies depending on lease term and season. Security deposit of up to $1500 may vary depending on lease term. Non refundable cleaning fee and admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 have any available units?
2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 have?
Some of 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 currently offering any rent specials?
2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 is pet friendly.
Does 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 offer parking?
No, 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 does not offer parking.
Does 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 have a pool?
Yes, 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 has a pool.
Does 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 have accessible units?
No, 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
University West
1830 S Milton Rd
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road
Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Similar Pages

Flagstaff 1 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 Bedrooms
Flagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Dog Friendly Apartments
Flagstaff Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prescott Valley, AZSedona, AZ
Verde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity