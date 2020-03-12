All apartments in Flagstaff
1477 E. Turney Dr.
1477 E. Turney Dr.

1477 East Turney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1477 East Turney Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome Townhome in Rio Homes! - 3-bedroom home in Rio Homes AVAILABLE NOW! Perfect location, with ease of access to NAU, CCC, Sawmill Shopping Center, and Downtown Flagstaff.

This home offers an open layout and an abundance of natural lighting. The downstairs area consists of tall ceilings throughout the cozy living room and spacious kitchen. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms, with one of those being a master suite equipped with a balcony for your enjoyment. All bedrooms have vaulted ceilings.

Students & pets welcome!

Limit of 2 pets per HOA regulations.

Schedule a showing today!

Call (928)719-0671 to schedule your showing.
Questions? Please call our office at (928)923-6868

(RLNE5834445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1477 E. Turney Dr. have any available units?
1477 E. Turney Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flagstaff, AZ.
Is 1477 E. Turney Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1477 E. Turney Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1477 E. Turney Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1477 E. Turney Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1477 E. Turney Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1477 E. Turney Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1477 E. Turney Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1477 E. Turney Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1477 E. Turney Dr. have a pool?
No, 1477 E. Turney Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1477 E. Turney Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1477 E. Turney Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1477 E. Turney Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1477 E. Turney Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1477 E. Turney Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1477 E. Turney Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
