1477 E. Turney Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Awesome Townhome in Rio Homes! - 3-bedroom home in Rio Homes AVAILABLE NOW! Perfect location, with ease of access to NAU, CCC, Sawmill Shopping Center, and Downtown Flagstaff.



This home offers an open layout and an abundance of natural lighting. The downstairs area consists of tall ceilings throughout the cozy living room and spacious kitchen. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms, with one of those being a master suite equipped with a balcony for your enjoyment. All bedrooms have vaulted ceilings.



Students & pets welcome!



Limit of 2 pets per HOA regulations.



Schedule a showing today!



Call (928)719-0671 to schedule your showing.

Questions? Please call our office at (928)923-6868



(RLNE5834445)