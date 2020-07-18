Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Flagstaff
Find more places like 1471 N San Francisco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Flagstaff, AZ
/
1471 N San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1471 N San Francisco
1471 North San Francisco Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flagstaff
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1471 North San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Hospital Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2nd story 1 bedroom CONDO, with large living room and balcony, no garage or yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1471 N San Francisco have any available units?
1471 N San Francisco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Flagstaff, AZ
.
Is 1471 N San Francisco currently offering any rent specials?
1471 N San Francisco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 N San Francisco pet-friendly?
Yes, 1471 N San Francisco is pet friendly.
Does 1471 N San Francisco offer parking?
No, 1471 N San Francisco does not offer parking.
Does 1471 N San Francisco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 N San Francisco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 N San Francisco have a pool?
No, 1471 N San Francisco does not have a pool.
Does 1471 N San Francisco have accessible units?
No, 1471 N San Francisco does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 N San Francisco have units with dishwashers?
No, 1471 N San Francisco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1471 N San Francisco have units with air conditioning?
No, 1471 N San Francisco does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr
Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
University West
1830 S Milton Rd
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Similar Pages
Flagstaff 1 Bedrooms
Flagstaff 2 Bedrooms
Flagstaff Apartments with Parking
Flagstaff Dog Friendly Apartments
Flagstaff Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Prescott Valley, AZ
Village of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ
Kachina Village, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Side
Boulder Ridge
Apartments Near Colleges
Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College