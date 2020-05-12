All apartments in Flagstaff
1385 W University Avenue #04-231
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1385 W University Avenue #04-231

1385 West University Avenue · (928) 773-0690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1385 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Woodlands Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
hot tub
2 Bedroom 2 Bath at The Arbors - PRICE REDUCED! This condo is close to it all! Upstairs unit with private patio. The owners have included patio chairs and table to help you enjoy the view. Water included and assigned covered parking space. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave, washer dryer combo. Tile floors in the kitchen and bath areas, with pretty detailed accents. Clubhouse access with workout facility and hot tub. Close to NAU, CCC, shopping. No smoking allowed. No pets allowed. $1,325.00 per month $1,325.00 security deposit. Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4035601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 have any available units?
1385 W University Avenue #04-231 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 have?
Some of 1385 W University Avenue #04-231's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 currently offering any rent specials?
1385 W University Avenue #04-231 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 pet-friendly?
No, 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 offer parking?
Yes, 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 does offer parking.
Does 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 have a pool?
No, 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 does not have a pool.
Does 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 have accessible units?
No, 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1385 W University Avenue #04-231 does not have units with air conditioning.
