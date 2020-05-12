1385 W University Avenue #04-231

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking hot tub

2 Bedroom 2 Bath at The Arbors - PRICE REDUCED! This condo is close to it all! Upstairs unit with private patio. The owners have included patio chairs and table to help you enjoy the view. Water included and assigned covered parking space. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave, washer dryer combo. Tile floors in the kitchen and bath areas, with pretty detailed accents. Clubhouse access with workout facility and hot tub. Close to NAU, CCC, shopping. No smoking allowed. No pets allowed. $1,325.00 per month $1,325.00 security deposit. Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4035601)