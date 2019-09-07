All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 15119 N A Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
15119 N A Court
Last updated September 7 2019 at 5:44 PM

15119 N A Court

15119 North a Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15119 North a Court, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Very nice 4 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen features a large island with breakfast bar. Property sits on an oversized lot in a cul-de-sac. This is a Renters Warehouse listing. Malissa Miranda 520-245-3282

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15119 N A Court have any available units?
15119 N A Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 15119 N A Court currently offering any rent specials?
15119 N A Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15119 N A Court pet-friendly?
No, 15119 N A Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 15119 N A Court offer parking?
No, 15119 N A Court does not offer parking.
Does 15119 N A Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15119 N A Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15119 N A Court have a pool?
Yes, 15119 N A Court has a pool.
Does 15119 N A Court have accessible units?
No, 15119 N A Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15119 N A Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15119 N A Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15119 N A Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15119 N A Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College