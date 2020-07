Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Look no further for your dream home! This open floor plan is lined with wood-style floors in the living and kitchen areas. The kitchen is complete with stunning granite, black appliances, modern lighting, and a breakfast bar. The spacious bedrooms feature plush carpeting for additional comfort. Don't miss the fenced backyard, complete with a patio. Apply today!