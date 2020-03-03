Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 13905 N 125TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
13905 N 125TH Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13905 N 125TH Drive
13905 North 125th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
13905 North 125th Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious rental in great neighborhood. Great floor plan and nice kitchen.Recently re-done and waiting for your client. Please remember 3% City of El Mirage taxes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13905 N 125TH Drive have any available units?
13905 N 125TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Mirage, AZ
.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Mirage Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13905 N 125TH Drive have?
Some of 13905 N 125TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13905 N 125TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13905 N 125TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13905 N 125TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13905 N 125TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Mirage
.
Does 13905 N 125TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13905 N 125TH Drive offers parking.
Does 13905 N 125TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13905 N 125TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13905 N 125TH Drive have a pool?
No, 13905 N 125TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13905 N 125TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 13905 N 125TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13905 N 125TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13905 N 125TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
El Mirage 2 Bedrooms
El Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with Garage
El Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College