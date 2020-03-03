All apartments in El Mirage
13905 N 125TH Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

13905 N 125TH Drive

13905 North 125th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13905 North 125th Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious rental in great neighborhood. Great floor plan and nice kitchen.Recently re-done and waiting for your client. Please remember 3% City of El Mirage taxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13905 N 125TH Drive have any available units?
13905 N 125TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 13905 N 125TH Drive have?
Some of 13905 N 125TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13905 N 125TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13905 N 125TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13905 N 125TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13905 N 125TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 13905 N 125TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13905 N 125TH Drive offers parking.
Does 13905 N 125TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13905 N 125TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13905 N 125TH Drive have a pool?
No, 13905 N 125TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13905 N 125TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 13905 N 125TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13905 N 125TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13905 N 125TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
