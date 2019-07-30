All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 13050 W LARKSPUR Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
13050 W LARKSPUR Road
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:13 PM

13050 W LARKSPUR Road

13050 West Larkspur Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13050 West Larkspur Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Dysart Cactus

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
5 BEDROOM HOME WITH SOME NICE UPGRADES. BEAUTIFUL TILE. UPSTAIRS BALCONY WITH ACCESS FROM 2 OF THE BEDROOMS. THIS GREAT HOME IS SITUATED ON A PRIME OVERSIZED LOT. THIS OWNER MANAGES HIS OWN PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road have any available units?
13050 W LARKSPUR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road have?
Some of 13050 W LARKSPUR Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13050 W LARKSPUR Road currently offering any rent specials?
13050 W LARKSPUR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13050 W LARKSPUR Road pet-friendly?
No, 13050 W LARKSPUR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road offer parking?
Yes, 13050 W LARKSPUR Road offers parking.
Does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13050 W LARKSPUR Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road have a pool?
No, 13050 W LARKSPUR Road does not have a pool.
Does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road have accessible units?
No, 13050 W LARKSPUR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13050 W LARKSPUR Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Mirage Apartments with Balconies
El Mirage Apartments with GaragesEl Mirage Apartments with Parking
El Mirage Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College