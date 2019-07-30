Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 13050 W LARKSPUR Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
13050 W LARKSPUR Road
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:13 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13050 W LARKSPUR Road
13050 West Larkspur Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
13050 West Larkspur Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Dysart Cactus
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
5 BEDROOM HOME WITH SOME NICE UPGRADES. BEAUTIFUL TILE. UPSTAIRS BALCONY WITH ACCESS FROM 2 OF THE BEDROOMS. THIS GREAT HOME IS SITUATED ON A PRIME OVERSIZED LOT. THIS OWNER MANAGES HIS OWN PROPERTY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road have any available units?
13050 W LARKSPUR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Mirage, AZ
.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Mirage Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road have?
Some of 13050 W LARKSPUR Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13050 W LARKSPUR Road currently offering any rent specials?
13050 W LARKSPUR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13050 W LARKSPUR Road pet-friendly?
No, 13050 W LARKSPUR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Mirage
.
Does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road offer parking?
Yes, 13050 W LARKSPUR Road offers parking.
Does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13050 W LARKSPUR Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road have a pool?
No, 13050 W LARKSPUR Road does not have a pool.
Does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road have accessible units?
No, 13050 W LARKSPUR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13050 W LARKSPUR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13050 W LARKSPUR Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
El Mirage 3 Bedroom Apartments
El Mirage Apartments with Balconies
El Mirage Apartments with Garages
El Mirage Apartments with Parking
El Mirage Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College