Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:09 AM

13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street

13043 West via Camille · No Longer Available
Location

13043 West via Camille, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the spacious open floor plan and the large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street have any available units?
13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street have?
Some of 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street currently offering any rent specials?
13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street pet-friendly?
No, 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street offer parking?
No, 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street does not offer parking.
Does 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street have a pool?
No, 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street does not have a pool.
Does 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street have accessible units?
No, 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13043 W VIA CAMILLE Street has units with dishwashers.

