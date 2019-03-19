13021 W Hearn Rd

13021 West Hearn Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335 Rancho el Mirage
Cute single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with nice landscaping and large yards for the whole family to enjoy. Popular elementary school in the growing Dysart School Area. Don't miss out on the chance to call this home. No Section 8
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
