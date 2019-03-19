All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13021 N Pablo St

13021 North Pablo Street · No Longer Available
Location

13021 North Pablo Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2191 square feet, lots of tile flooring -- El Mirage - Huge 3 bedroom home with a great open floor plan. Lots of upgraded tile flooring, no neighbors behind, no HOA.

(RLNE4644363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13021 N Pablo St have any available units?
13021 N Pablo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 13021 N Pablo St currently offering any rent specials?
13021 N Pablo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13021 N Pablo St pet-friendly?
No, 13021 N Pablo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 13021 N Pablo St offer parking?
No, 13021 N Pablo St does not offer parking.
Does 13021 N Pablo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13021 N Pablo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13021 N Pablo St have a pool?
No, 13021 N Pablo St does not have a pool.
Does 13021 N Pablo St have accessible units?
No, 13021 N Pablo St does not have accessible units.
Does 13021 N Pablo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13021 N Pablo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13021 N Pablo St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13021 N Pablo St does not have units with air conditioning.
