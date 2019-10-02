13009 W CORRINE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home for rent in El Mirage! Stunning single level with great curb appeal, beautiful desert landscaping, neutralpaint tones, & a 2 car garage. Spacious kitchen offers nice appliances, plenty cabinet space, bright dining room, and a breakfast bar.The immaculate master offers an en suite, dual sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. The backyard includes a covered patio, grass & rocklandscaping perfect for entertaining. Near by large park, playground, full basketball court, and a large lush greenbelt. Please ask about Solar expense.