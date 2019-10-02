All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 13009 W CORRINE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
13009 W CORRINE Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

13009 W CORRINE Drive

13009 West Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13009 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Dysart Cactus

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home for rent in El Mirage! Stunning single level with great curb appeal, beautiful desert landscaping, neutralpaint tones, & a 2 car garage. Spacious kitchen offers nice appliances, plenty cabinet space, bright dining room, and a breakfast bar.The immaculate master offers an en suite, dual sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. The backyard includes a covered patio, grass & rocklandscaping perfect for entertaining. Near by large park, playground, full basketball court, and a large lush greenbelt. Please ask about Solar expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13009 W CORRINE Drive have any available units?
13009 W CORRINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 13009 W CORRINE Drive have?
Some of 13009 W CORRINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13009 W CORRINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13009 W CORRINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13009 W CORRINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13009 W CORRINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 13009 W CORRINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13009 W CORRINE Drive offers parking.
Does 13009 W CORRINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13009 W CORRINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13009 W CORRINE Drive have a pool?
No, 13009 W CORRINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13009 W CORRINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 13009 W CORRINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13009 W CORRINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13009 W CORRINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Mirage Apartments with Balconies
El Mirage Apartments with GaragesEl Mirage Apartments with Parking
El Mirage Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College