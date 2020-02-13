12846 W Aster Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Big beautiful 3 bedroom + den. Open floor plan, with living and dining rooms, plus a family room with fireplace and built-ins for your TV. Kitchen has breakfast bar, microwave, gas range & oven, and a built-in work station with extra cabinets. Interior has been freshly painted, exterior receiving new paint as well, lots of tile flooring plus all new carpet installed. Large master bedroom and bath featuring double sinks, separate tub and shower. Outside has a large yard & covered patio, great three car garage and inside laundry room. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Lyn Hall, at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net for a showing today!!!