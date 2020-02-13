All apartments in El Mirage
12846 W Aster Dr

12846 West Aster Road · No Longer Available
Location

12846 West Aster Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Dysart Cactus

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Big beautiful 3 bedroom + den. Open floor plan, with living and dining rooms, plus a family room with fireplace and built-ins for your TV. Kitchen has breakfast bar, microwave, gas range & oven, and a built-in work station with extra cabinets. Interior has been freshly painted, exterior receiving new paint as well, lots of tile flooring plus all new carpet installed. Large master bedroom and bath featuring double sinks, separate tub and shower. Outside has a large yard & covered patio, great three car garage and inside laundry room. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Lyn Hall, at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net for a showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12846 W Aster Dr have any available units?
12846 W Aster Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12846 W Aster Dr have?
Some of 12846 W Aster Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12846 W Aster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12846 W Aster Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12846 W Aster Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12846 W Aster Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12846 W Aster Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12846 W Aster Dr offers parking.
Does 12846 W Aster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12846 W Aster Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12846 W Aster Dr have a pool?
No, 12846 W Aster Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12846 W Aster Dr have accessible units?
No, 12846 W Aster Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12846 W Aster Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12846 W Aster Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
