12833 West Laurel Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This beautiful home features tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances with beautiful back-splash! The spacious master bedroom with a private bathroom! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.