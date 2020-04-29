All apartments in El Mirage
12833 West Laurel Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This beautiful home features tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances with beautiful back-splash! The spacious master bedroom with a private bathroom! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

12833 West Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
12833 West Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 12833 West Laurel Lane is pet friendly.
Yes, 12833 West Laurel Lane offers parking.
No, 12833 West Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 12833 West Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
No, 12833 West Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
No, 12833 West Laurel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 12833 West Laurel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
