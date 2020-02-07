All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:36 AM

12826 N PALM Street

12826 North Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

12826 North Palm Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms and a LOFT * BIG fenced back yard * Double car garage *Neutral paint throughout* Master Bedroom on the first floor* Refrigerator included*Don't miss this one!!*App Fees- $40 per adult*Rent $1335 plus 4% tax/admin*Sec Deposit $1535 (qualified tenant)*Pet Fee $250 per pet (must be approved)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12826 N PALM Street have any available units?
12826 N PALM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12826 N PALM Street have?
Some of 12826 N PALM Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12826 N PALM Street currently offering any rent specials?
12826 N PALM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12826 N PALM Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12826 N PALM Street is pet friendly.
Does 12826 N PALM Street offer parking?
Yes, 12826 N PALM Street offers parking.
Does 12826 N PALM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12826 N PALM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12826 N PALM Street have a pool?
No, 12826 N PALM Street does not have a pool.
Does 12826 N PALM Street have accessible units?
No, 12826 N PALM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12826 N PALM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12826 N PALM Street has units with dishwashers.

