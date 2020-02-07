12826 N PALM Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedrooms and a LOFT * BIG fenced back yard * Double car garage *Neutral paint throughout* Master Bedroom on the first floor* Refrigerator included*Don't miss this one!!*App Fees- $40 per adult*Rent $1335 plus 4% tax/admin*Sec Deposit $1535 (qualified tenant)*Pet Fee $250 per pet (must be approved)