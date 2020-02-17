All apartments in El Mirage
12825 W Mandalay Lane

12825 West Mandalay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12825 West Mandalay Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house in the Rancho El Mirage subdivision. All tile, recently painted with epoxy in the garage. Very desirable split floor plan, vaulted ceilings. All appliances included. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12825 W Mandalay Lane have any available units?
12825 W Mandalay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12825 W Mandalay Lane have?
Some of 12825 W Mandalay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12825 W Mandalay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12825 W Mandalay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12825 W Mandalay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12825 W Mandalay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12825 W Mandalay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12825 W Mandalay Lane offers parking.
Does 12825 W Mandalay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12825 W Mandalay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12825 W Mandalay Lane have a pool?
No, 12825 W Mandalay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12825 W Mandalay Lane have accessible units?
No, 12825 W Mandalay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12825 W Mandalay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12825 W Mandalay Lane has units with dishwashers.

