12825 W Mandalay Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house in the Rancho El Mirage subdivision. All tile, recently painted with epoxy in the garage. Very desirable split floor plan, vaulted ceilings. All appliances included. This is a must see!