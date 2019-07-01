12822 N Palm St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Decadent two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen Granite Countertops, Range/Oven Elect., Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet. All other rooms are very spacious. Backyard has covered patio area for your enjoyment. Two car garage. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!