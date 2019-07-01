All apartments in El Mirage
12822 N Palm St

12822 North Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

12822 North Palm Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Decadent two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen Granite Countertops, Range/Oven Elect., Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet. All other rooms are very spacious. Backyard has covered patio area for your enjoyment. Two car garage. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12822 N Palm St have any available units?
12822 N Palm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12822 N Palm St have?
Some of 12822 N Palm St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12822 N Palm St currently offering any rent specials?
12822 N Palm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12822 N Palm St pet-friendly?
No, 12822 N Palm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12822 N Palm St offer parking?
Yes, 12822 N Palm St offers parking.
Does 12822 N Palm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12822 N Palm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12822 N Palm St have a pool?
No, 12822 N Palm St does not have a pool.
Does 12822 N Palm St have accessible units?
No, 12822 N Palm St does not have accessible units.
Does 12822 N Palm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12822 N Palm St has units with dishwashers.

