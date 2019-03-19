All apartments in El Mirage
12810 N Palm Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12810 N Palm Street

12810 North Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

12810 North Palm Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,090 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE4599849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12810 N Palm Street have any available units?
12810 N Palm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12810 N Palm Street have?
Some of 12810 N Palm Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12810 N Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
12810 N Palm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12810 N Palm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12810 N Palm Street is pet friendly.
Does 12810 N Palm Street offer parking?
Yes, 12810 N Palm Street does offer parking.
Does 12810 N Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12810 N Palm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12810 N Palm Street have a pool?
Yes, 12810 N Palm Street has a pool.
Does 12810 N Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 12810 N Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12810 N Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12810 N Palm Street has units with dishwashers.
