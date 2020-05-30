All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM

12749 W DAHLIA Drive

12749 West Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12749 West Dahlia Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Dysart Cactus

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great floor plan in a good friendly family neighborhood. With a kids park at the end of the cul-de-sac. New flooring though out the home. Refrigerator , Washer and Dryer Available . Small dogs welcome, conditions apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12749 W DAHLIA Drive have any available units?
12749 W DAHLIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12749 W DAHLIA Drive have?
Some of 12749 W DAHLIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12749 W DAHLIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12749 W DAHLIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12749 W DAHLIA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12749 W DAHLIA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12749 W DAHLIA Drive offer parking?
No, 12749 W DAHLIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12749 W DAHLIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12749 W DAHLIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12749 W DAHLIA Drive have a pool?
No, 12749 W DAHLIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12749 W DAHLIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 12749 W DAHLIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12749 W DAHLIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12749 W DAHLIA Drive has units with dishwashers.

