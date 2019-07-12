All apartments in El Mirage
El Mirage, AZ
12730 West Dreyfus Drive
12730 West Dreyfus Drive

12730 West Dreyfus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12730 West Dreyfus Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Dysart Cactus

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12730 West Dreyfus Drive have any available units?
12730 West Dreyfus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12730 West Dreyfus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12730 West Dreyfus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12730 West Dreyfus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12730 West Dreyfus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12730 West Dreyfus Drive offer parking?
No, 12730 West Dreyfus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12730 West Dreyfus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12730 West Dreyfus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12730 West Dreyfus Drive have a pool?
No, 12730 West Dreyfus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12730 West Dreyfus Drive have accessible units?
No, 12730 West Dreyfus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12730 West Dreyfus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12730 West Dreyfus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12730 West Dreyfus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12730 West Dreyfus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
