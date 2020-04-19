12714 W Santa Fe Ln, El Mirage, AZ 85335 Rancho el Mirage
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Santa Fe LEASE TO OWN - Are you tired of Renting? This home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath LEASE TO OWN property single story property. Call our office today for more information about this home. (602) 577-1900
(RLNE5449217)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12714 W Santa Fe have any available units?
12714 W Santa Fe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12714 W Santa Fe currently offering any rent specials?
12714 W Santa Fe is not currently offering any rent specials.