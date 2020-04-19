All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12714 W Santa Fe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12714 W Santa Fe
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

12714 W Santa Fe

12714 W Santa Fe Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12714 W Santa Fe Ln, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Santa Fe LEASE TO OWN - Are you tired of Renting? This home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath LEASE TO OWN property single story property. Call our office today for more information about this home.
(602) 577-1900

(RLNE5449217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12714 W Santa Fe have any available units?
12714 W Santa Fe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12714 W Santa Fe currently offering any rent specials?
12714 W Santa Fe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12714 W Santa Fe pet-friendly?
No, 12714 W Santa Fe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12714 W Santa Fe offer parking?
No, 12714 W Santa Fe does not offer parking.
Does 12714 W Santa Fe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12714 W Santa Fe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12714 W Santa Fe have a pool?
No, 12714 W Santa Fe does not have a pool.
Does 12714 W Santa Fe have accessible units?
No, 12714 W Santa Fe does not have accessible units.
Does 12714 W Santa Fe have units with dishwashers?
No, 12714 W Santa Fe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12714 W Santa Fe have units with air conditioning?
No, 12714 W Santa Fe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College