Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12649 W CHARTER OAK Road

12649 West Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

12649 West Charter Oak Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Parque Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great home features 3 bedrooms/2.5 bath and plenty of cabinet and counter space in the eat-in kitchen. HUGE great room downstairs and large loft upstairs gives plenty of living space. Pictures taken prior to current tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road have any available units?
12649 W CHARTER OAK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road currently offering any rent specials?
12649 W CHARTER OAK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road pet-friendly?
No, 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road offer parking?
No, 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road does not offer parking.
Does 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road have a pool?
No, 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have a pool.
Does 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road have accessible units?
No, 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12649 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have units with air conditioning.
