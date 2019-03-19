12649 W CHARTER OAK Road

12649 West Charter Oak Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335 Parque Verde
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Great home features 3 bedrooms/2.5 bath and plenty of cabinet and counter space in the eat-in kitchen. HUGE great room downstairs and large loft upstairs gives plenty of living space. Pictures taken prior to current tenant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
