12645 W Ash St

pet friendly garage

3 Bed 2 Bath Available in El Mirage - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with family room, fenced backyard, pets ok (see below)



Please call Danielle 602-708-9537 for showings and/or questions.



No smoking allowed on property. Parking restrictions per HOA. Renter's insurance required. Year lease required.

For more information on property or questions call 602-708-9537.



Property Offered by:

USA Real Estate & Property Management LLC

3661 N Robert Rd.

Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Office: 928-775-0400

Fax: 928-775-0404



All utilities are to be transferred into tenant's name prior to move in and all payments are tenant responsibility. Proof of renters insurance policy must be provided prior to lease signing to avoid monthly fee of $9.50

Upon approval of pets, where applicable, insurance policy of $100,000 must be provided.

Landscape is tenant responsibility.

Sorry, this property does not accept section 8 vouchers.

Properties are shown by advanced appointment only.

Deposits are required.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities & city rental tax, where applicable.

Application fee: $35 per adult

Admin fee: $5 a month

Application process includes but is not limited to: background check, credit check & rental verification.

Applications are available on our website: www.rentwithusa.com



(RLNE2899570)