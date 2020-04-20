All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:15 AM

12645 W Ash St

12645 West Ash Street · (602) 708-9537 ext. 1013
Location

12645 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12645 W Ash St · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath Available in El Mirage - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with family room, fenced backyard, pets ok (see below)

Please call Danielle 602-708-9537 for showings and/or questions.

No smoking allowed on property. Parking restrictions per HOA. Renter's insurance required. Year lease required.
For more information on property or questions call 602-708-9537.

Property Offered by:
USA Real Estate & Property Management LLC
3661 N Robert Rd.
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Office: 928-775-0400
Fax: 928-775-0404

All utilities are to be transferred into tenant's name prior to move in and all payments are tenant responsibility. Proof of renters insurance policy must be provided prior to lease signing to avoid monthly fee of $9.50
Upon approval of pets, where applicable, insurance policy of $100,000 must be provided.
Landscape is tenant responsibility.
Sorry, this property does not accept section 8 vouchers.
Properties are shown by advanced appointment only.
Deposits are required.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities & city rental tax, where applicable.
Application fee: $35 per adult
Admin fee: $5 a month
Application process includes but is not limited to: background check, credit check & rental verification.
Applications are available on our website: www.rentwithusa.com

(RLNE2899570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

