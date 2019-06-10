12556 W Charter Oak Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/185f552006 ---- Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath with fully stocked kitchen featuring a *GAS* stove, an attached open concept dining area and lots of cabinets for storage. Good sized family room featuring lots of windows and natural light. Custom grey paint in the hallway as well as all three bedrooms. Spacious master suite with bay windows and his/hers closets. Two well sized guest bedrooms share a hall bath. At the end of the hallway is the laundry room with *washer & dryer included*. Large covered patio in the back and easy to maintain landscaping. Home is friendly to 2 spayed/neutered pets max w/$300 per pet deposit Sorry no Section 8. $50 application fee for up to 2 adults. Base rent does not include 5% monthly admin fee Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit