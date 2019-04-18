12555 North Pablo Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335 Arizona Brisas
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Very popular open floor plan with decorator touches! Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den/bonus room. Wonderful community, great location with huge backyard. A must see!**AGENTS, SEE REALTOR REMARKS** No Section 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12555 N PABLO Street have any available units?
12555 N PABLO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12555 N PABLO Street currently offering any rent specials?
12555 N PABLO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.