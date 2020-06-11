Rent Calculator
Home
El Mirage, AZ
12541 W WILLOW Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12541 W WILLOW Avenue
12541 West Willow Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
12541 West Willow Avenue, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SUPER CLEAN 2 BEDROOM WITH LANDSCAPED BACKYARD THIS HOME IS SPOTLESS YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue have any available units?
12541 W WILLOW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Mirage, AZ
.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Mirage Rent Report
.
Is 12541 W WILLOW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12541 W WILLOW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12541 W WILLOW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Mirage
.
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue offer parking?
No, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue have a pool?
No, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
