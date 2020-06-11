All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12541 W WILLOW Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12541 W WILLOW Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

12541 W WILLOW Avenue

12541 West Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12541 West Willow Avenue, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SUPER CLEAN 2 BEDROOM WITH LANDSCAPED BACKYARD THIS HOME IS SPOTLESS YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue have any available units?
12541 W WILLOW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12541 W WILLOW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12541 W WILLOW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12541 W WILLOW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue offer parking?
No, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue have a pool?
No, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12541 W WILLOW Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12541 W WILLOW Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College