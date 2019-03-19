Rent Calculator
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12470 W REDFIELD Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12470 W REDFIELD Road
12470 West Redfield Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12470 West Redfield Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful single story house with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Home has many upgrades including new granite countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12470 W REDFIELD Road have any available units?
12470 W REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Mirage, AZ
.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Mirage Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12470 W REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 12470 W REDFIELD Road's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12470 W REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
12470 W REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12470 W REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 12470 W REDFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Mirage
.
Does 12470 W REDFIELD Road offer parking?
No, 12470 W REDFIELD Road does not offer parking.
Does 12470 W REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12470 W REDFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12470 W REDFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 12470 W REDFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 12470 W REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 12470 W REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12470 W REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12470 W REDFIELD Road does not have units with dishwashers.
