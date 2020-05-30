Rent Calculator
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12457 W VIA CAMILLE --
12457 West via Camille
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12457 West via Camille, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT 3 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings and eat in kitchen. Beautiful backyard with covered patio and no neighbors behind. Refrigerator included. Please add 3% City Tax
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- have any available units?
12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Mirage, AZ
.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Mirage Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- have?
Some of 12457 W VIA CAMILLE --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- currently offering any rent specials?
12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- pet-friendly?
No, 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Mirage
.
Does 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- offer parking?
Yes, 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- offers parking.
Does 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- have a pool?
No, 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- does not have a pool.
Does 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- have accessible units?
No, 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12457 W VIA CAMILLE -- has units with dishwashers.
