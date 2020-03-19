All apartments in El Mirage
12450 West Redfield Road

12450 West Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

12450 West Redfield Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
media room
THIS 2 STORY 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH PLUS AN OFFICE HOME IS IN A CENTRALIZED LOCATION Located Near Grand Ave and Greenway Rd! CLOSE TO WALMART, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, SPRING TRAINING AND MOVIE THEATER.

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666.
For availability or questions email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,968.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12450 West Redfield Road have any available units?
12450 West Redfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12450 West Redfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
12450 West Redfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12450 West Redfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 12450 West Redfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12450 West Redfield Road offer parking?
No, 12450 West Redfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 12450 West Redfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12450 West Redfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12450 West Redfield Road have a pool?
No, 12450 West Redfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 12450 West Redfield Road have accessible units?
No, 12450 West Redfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12450 West Redfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12450 West Redfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12450 West Redfield Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12450 West Redfield Road has units with air conditioning.
