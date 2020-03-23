All apartments in El Mirage
12333 West Rosewood Drive

12333 West Rosewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12333 West Rosewood Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Buenavida

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom and 2 bath with spacious floor plan! Nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful stained concrete flooring throughout. Large master bedroom and bathroom! Washer and dryer included! 2-car garage! Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12333 West Rosewood Drive have any available units?
12333 West Rosewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12333 West Rosewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12333 West Rosewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12333 West Rosewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12333 West Rosewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12333 West Rosewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12333 West Rosewood Drive offers parking.
Does 12333 West Rosewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12333 West Rosewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12333 West Rosewood Drive have a pool?
No, 12333 West Rosewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12333 West Rosewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12333 West Rosewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12333 West Rosewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12333 West Rosewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12333 West Rosewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12333 West Rosewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
