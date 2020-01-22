12329 N PABLO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Just over 2000 sq feet. Large living area and oversized master bedroom and bath with walk in closet. Loft upstairs and 2 additional bedrooms. Open kitchen with pantry and 1/2 bath downstairs plus laundry room. Pebble tec pool with rock feature and slide!! Pool service included. No HOA.