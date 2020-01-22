12329 N PABLO Street

12329 North Pablo Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335 Arizona Brisas
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Just over 2000 sq feet. Large living area and oversized master bedroom and bath with walk in closet. Loft upstairs and 2 additional bedrooms. Open kitchen with pantry and 1/2 bath downstairs plus laundry room. Pebble tec pool with rock feature and slide!! Pool service included. No HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
