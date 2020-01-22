All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12329 N PABLO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12329 N PABLO Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

12329 N PABLO Street

12329 North Pablo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12329 North Pablo Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Just over 2000 sq feet. Large living area and oversized master bedroom and bath with walk in closet. Loft upstairs and 2 additional bedrooms. Open kitchen with pantry and 1/2 bath downstairs plus laundry room. Pebble tec pool with rock feature and slide!! Pool service included. No HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12329 N PABLO Street have any available units?
12329 N PABLO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12329 N PABLO Street have?
Some of 12329 N PABLO Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12329 N PABLO Street currently offering any rent specials?
12329 N PABLO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12329 N PABLO Street pet-friendly?
No, 12329 N PABLO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12329 N PABLO Street offer parking?
Yes, 12329 N PABLO Street offers parking.
Does 12329 N PABLO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12329 N PABLO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12329 N PABLO Street have a pool?
Yes, 12329 N PABLO Street has a pool.
Does 12329 N PABLO Street have accessible units?
No, 12329 N PABLO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12329 N PABLO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12329 N PABLO Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College