Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM
1 of 19
12318 W Pershing St
12318 West Pershing Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12318 West Pershing Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Parque Verde
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom, Cul-de-Sac, All Appliances! - Perfect, low maintenance 3 bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood with NO HOA! All appliances included!
(RLNE5687190)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 12318 W Pershing St have any available units?
12318 W Pershing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Mirage, AZ
.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Mirage Rent Report
.
Is 12318 W Pershing St currently offering any rent specials?
12318 W Pershing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12318 W Pershing St pet-friendly?
No, 12318 W Pershing St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Mirage
.
Does 12318 W Pershing St offer parking?
No, 12318 W Pershing St does not offer parking.
Does 12318 W Pershing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12318 W Pershing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12318 W Pershing St have a pool?
No, 12318 W Pershing St does not have a pool.
Does 12318 W Pershing St have accessible units?
No, 12318 W Pershing St does not have accessible units.
Does 12318 W Pershing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12318 W Pershing St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12318 W Pershing St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12318 W Pershing St does not have units with air conditioning.
