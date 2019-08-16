All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12301 W Flores Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12301 W Flores Dr
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:22 PM

12301 W Flores Dr

12301 West Flores Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

12301 West Flores Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Buenavida

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12301 W Flores Dr have any available units?
12301 W Flores Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12301 W Flores Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12301 W Flores Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 W Flores Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12301 W Flores Dr offer parking?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12301 W Flores Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 W Flores Dr have a pool?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12301 W Flores Dr have accessible units?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 W Flores Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12301 W Flores Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Mirage Apartments with Balconies
El Mirage Apartments with GaragesEl Mirage Apartments with Parking
El Mirage Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College