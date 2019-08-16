Rent Calculator
All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12301 W Flores Dr.
El Mirage, AZ
12301 W Flores Dr
12301 W Flores Dr
12301 West Flores Drive
No Longer Available
12301 West Flores Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Buenavida
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12301 W Flores Dr have any available units?
12301 W Flores Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Mirage, AZ
.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Mirage Rent Report
.
Is 12301 W Flores Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12301 W Flores Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 W Flores Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Mirage
.
Does 12301 W Flores Dr offer parking?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12301 W Flores Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 W Flores Dr have a pool?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12301 W Flores Dr have accessible units?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 W Flores Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12301 W Flores Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12301 W Flores Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
